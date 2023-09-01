OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-year-old was killed in a Friday morning crash near Hamilton.

Around 6 a.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 137th Avenue near 44th Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had hit a tree and was on fire.

Responding deputies found the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, fully engulfed in flames. When the fire was extinguished, the driver, later identified as a 14-year-old Zeeland boy, was found dead inside. His name has not been released pending family notification.

Deputies learned that the Jeep was heading westbound on 137th Avenue, left the roadway and hit the tree head-on.

It’s unclear if anyone else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The road was closed while deputies investigated but it has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.