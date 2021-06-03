Douglas Beach reopens with new stairway

DOUGLAS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Lake Michigan shoreline continues to bounce back after record high water levels caused damaging erosion in 2020.

Douglas Beach is now open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held May 28 to dedicate a new stairway to the beach.

The old stairs were washed away by high water.

In addition to the new stairs, large sandbags were added to the beach over the winter to prevent further erosion.

Douglas City Treasurer Matt Smith told News 8 the city has spent approximately $160,000 so far on reopening the park.

Only two public beaches in West Michigan remain closed: Kouw Park north of Holland and Casco Nature Preserve near South Haven are both closed after bluffs collapsed, causing stairways at each site to wash away.

Douglas Beach is on Lakeshore Drive in Douglas, about one mile south of Saugatuck’s Oval Beach. It has free parking along the street and modern bathrooms. Pets are not allowed.

You can explore 47 beaches on the WOOD TV8 Lake Michigan Beach Guide here.