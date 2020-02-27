MSP: Dog found shot in Allegan County; shooter sought

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a dog was found with a gunshot to the neck in Allegan County Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said troopers were called Wednesday evening to the intersection of 5th Street and 129th Avenue near Wayland after someone found the wounded dog.

The medium-sized, mixed-breed dog was taken to Dorr Veterinary Clinic for treatment of the gunshot wound to the neck.

If the dog recovers from the shooting and the owner is not found, state police said the dog will be turned over to the Allegan County Animal Shelter where it will be up for adoption.

Troopers are asking for the public’s help finding the dog’s owner as well as any information on who might have shot the dog.

Anyone with information in connection to the incident is asked to call the MSP Wayland Post at 269.792.2213.