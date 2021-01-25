DNR seeks help after hundreds of tires dumped in Allegan

State officials want to find out who’s dumping tires in and around the Allegan State Game Area. (Courtesy Michigan Department of Natural Resources)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Department of Natural Resources officers in Allegan County are asking for information after hundred of tires were dumped in the area.

Conservation officers say more than 500 tires were dump in or near the Allegan State Game Area over the past week.

A resident noticed a pile of more than 300 tires on Jan. 20 and reported it to the DNR. Authorities say the tires, found on snowmobile trail #59, were not there two days before that.

Since then, more than 500 tires have been found and they’re continuing to find other piles near the State Game Area and roadways between Allegan and Fennville.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 1.800.292.7800. The hotline is open 24/7.