Diver who died inspecting dam near Allegan identified

Crews look for a lost diver at the Allegan Dam on July 7, 2021.

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The diver who died while inspecting a dam in the Kalamazoo River on July 7 has been identified.

Great Lakes Engineering Group has identified him as Brian Trahey.

Related Content Body of diver found near Allegan-area dam

“It is with deep sadness that Great Lakes Engineering Group announces the passing of Brian Trahey, valued team member and husband of our President, Amy,” it said in a Saturday Facebook post.

Trahey was working for Great Lakes Engineering Group, a Consumers Energy contractor, while inspecting the hydroelectric Calkins Bridge Dam in Valley Township on July 7.

He went missing shortly after noon. Crews found his body around 4 p.m.

He was an experienced diver who had dived more than 1,000 times on Michigan bridges and dams, Great Lakes Engineering Group said.