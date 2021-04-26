Deputies seek missing Allegan County teen

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are asking for help in finding a teenage girl.
Annabell Pratt was last seen Monday around 11:45 a.m. walking behind Hamilton Middle School toward a field.
Deputies believe Annabell is upset and may want to harm herself.
She’s described as having straight shoulder length light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light colored sweatshirt and jeans.
Authorities believe Annabell could be walking.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.