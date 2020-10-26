Deputies seek missing man from Dorr

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking for help in finding a missing man from Dorr.

John Ashley Adkins, 46, was last seen Sunday at 9:30 a.m. at his home in Dorr. Allegan County deputies believe Adkins left on foot.

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, denim jeans, black shoes and a black hat with lime green lettering. Adkins has several tattoos including one on the right side of his neck, right forearm and the name of his two children on his wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.