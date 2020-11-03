Deputies search for suspect in deadly Allegan Co. shooting

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who shot and killed a man in Allegan County late Monday night.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were called shortly before midnight for a report of a shooting at a house near the intersection of 130th Avenue and 30th Street in Monterey Township, north of Allegan.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a man lying in the driveway with a possible gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name.

Witnesses told authorities that the suspect was visiting the house then shot one of the residents outside and drove away.

Deputies continue to search for the suspect, but the sheriff’s office did not release descriptions of the suspect or vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said it does not appear there is a threat to the public.

Anyone with information can call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.