ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Allegan man.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Ernest John Kieliszewski, 58, was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Kieliszewski is described as being around 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds with blues eyes, a goatee and bald. He was last seen driving a tan 2018 Freedom Motorhome with Michigan license plate EPZ7796.

A courtesy photo of a tan 2018 Freedom Motorhome. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Kieliszewski has several medical conditions which require medications.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to ACSO at 269.673.3899.