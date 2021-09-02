Deputies search for man accused of trying to abduct Saugatuck student

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man tried abducting a 17-year-old student in Saugatuck Thursday, officials say.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at the Saugatuck High School, located on Elizabeth Street near Griffith Street.

A 17-year-old student had left the school building to go out to her car, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. She told deputies she was leaning into her car at the rear passenger door when a man in his early 20’s walked up behind her, grabbed her and tried pulling her out of her car.

Officials say she was able to turn to get back in her car and began kicking him.

He left in a beige SUV. It may be a mid 2000’s Cadillac escalade, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities say he is described as white, with blonde, short and messy hair.

Anyone with information that could identify the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.