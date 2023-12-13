YANKEE SPRINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two deputies were injured after rescuing a suspect from a burning truck following a vehicle chase that ended in a crash overnight in Yankee Springs Township, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

As a deputy attempted to stop the suspect they took off heading north on Patterson Road. The driver swerved on and off the road a few times and turned their lights off trying to get away, deputies say.

The suspect crashed the truck into a ditch and refused to come out, the sheriff’s office said. It said the suspect was smoking a cigarette and allegedly set the vehicle on fire. Deputies say they gained entry into the truck through a window and pulled the suspect out to safety.

Deputies received minor injuries to their hands as they pulled the suspect out of the truck. The vehicle was soon engulfed in flames.

The suspect was taken to jail, deputies say.

The investigation is ongoing.