TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Allegan Sunday night.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said around 10 p.m. Sunday, it received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car near the intersection of 26th Street and 108th Avenue in Trowbridge Township, southeast of Allegan.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Equinox was heading southbound on 26th Street when the driver struck a pedestrian who was in the middle of the roadway, according to an ACSO news release.

The sheriff’s office said the pedestrian, a 23-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released pending family notification.

The crash remains under investigation.