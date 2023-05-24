ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 47-year-old man driving a motorcycle died after a Wednesday crash with an SUV in Allegan Township, deputies say.

It happened around noon, on M-89 east of 113th Avenue. The driver of an SUV, a 56-year-old woman from the area, was pulling out of a parking lot and did not yield to a motorcycle heading west on M-89, causing a crash, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle’s driver died on scene. The man was from the Allegan area.

The other driver was not hurt.

No names have been released as of Wednesday afternoon. An investigation is underway.