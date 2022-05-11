MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died after apparently suffering a medical emergency and crashing north of Fennville on Monday, authorities say.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on 58th Street near 130th Avenue in Manlius Township. A witness told the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said that the motorcycle went off the road at a curve.

The motorcyclist, identified as 66-year-old Randy Billerbeck from the Hamilton area, was already dead when emergency responders go there.

Investigators think Billerbeck may have suffered some sort of medical episode, which caused the crash.