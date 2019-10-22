Deputies: Many may be involved in gun store robbery

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say that several juveniles were arrested and are believed to be involved in stealing firearms in Allegan County Sunday night.

Detectives from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recovered several firearms from a gun store in Allegan County.

An Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy told News 8 Monday that the Lakeshore Tackle and Firearms store was broken into. Deputies say several firearms were stolen.

A News 8 crew saw a broken window had been boarded up at the store.

Authorities say that they are investigating the case. Anyone with information can contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.