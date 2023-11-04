MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a woman who has been missing since Friday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Erica Leigh Scott was last seen around noon in the area of 134th Avenue and 32nd Street in Monterey Township. She is described as a white female, 5 foot 7 inches, 123 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing camp pants and a jacket and carrying a black crossbow with pink strings.

Deputies say Scott has medical conditions that require medication, which they don’t believe she has with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.