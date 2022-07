SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing South Haven woman.

The sheriff’s office said Chelsea Ann Kalleward, 31, was last seen Wednesday night. She may have been driving a 2013 maroon Buick with no license plate or a 2009 white Ford F150 with a Michigan license plate of EQG5355.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Arnsman at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.