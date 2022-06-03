HAMILTON, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help finding a 19-year-old man from the Hamilton area.

Keagen Jay Patmos was last seen on Thursday. He is described as 6 foot 2 inches and 155 pounds, and he may be driving a silver 2006 Audi A6 with a Michigan registration of #DWJ6675.

A silver 2006 Audi A6, like the one Patmos may be driving.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said that he may be suffering from some mental health issues and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

If you have seen or know where Patmos is, you’re asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.