Firearms stolen from Allegan Co. gun store

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several firearms were stolen from a gun store in Allegan County Sunday night.

Authorities said shortly before 12 a.m. Allegan County dispatch received a call from an alarm company to a gun store, which deputies have not named at this time.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found someone had broke into the building and several firearms were stolen.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.