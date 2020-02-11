Deputies investigate home invasion in Allegan Co.

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a reported home invasion in Allegan County.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday near the 3500 block of 64th Street, near Sambroek Lane in Saugatuck Township.

Officers say it was reported a gun had been discharged. Undersheriff Michael Larsen says no injuries were reported.

Larsen says the investigation is continuing in order to answer all other questions about the incident.