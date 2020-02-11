Deputies investigate home invasion in Allegan Co.

SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a reported home invasion in Allegan County.
It happened around 11 p.m. Monday near the 3500 block of 64th Street, near Sambroek Lane in Saugatuck Township.
Officers say it was reported a gun had been discharged. Undersheriff Michael Larsen says no injuries were reported.
Larsen says the investigation is continuing in order to answer all other questions about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.