LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are gathered on 54th Street near Pullman for what sheriff’s deputies are calling a murder-suicide.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a murder-suicide took place in Lee Township on Saturday, involving a husband, wife and two young daughters.

Sheriff’s deputies are gathered to investigate on 54th Street between 112th Avenue and 110th Avenue.

A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said they heard five to six gunshots in the early afternoon and came back a few hours later to find police blocking the roads.

