Deputies identify 18-year-old who died in crash near Overisel

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 18-year-old who died in a crash near Overisel Saturday as Gavin John Broekhuis, 18.

The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. Saturday in Overisel Township. Broekhuis was driving a pickup truck northbound on 40th Street near 147th Avenue when he lost control due to icy conditions, the sheriff’s office said. He left the road and hit a tree.

The 18-year-old from Holland was declared dead on scene.

He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office identified him in a news release on Sunday.