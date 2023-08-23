OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a driver was critically injured in a head-on crash near Otsego.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a head-on crash on Lincoln Road near 22nd Street in Otsego Township.

A Ford Focus was heading southbound on Lincoln Road when the driver tried to pass multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone, according to the sheriff’s office. While in the northbound lane, the sheriff’s office said the Ford Focus struck a semi-truck head-on.

The 64-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where they are listed in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unknown if the semi-truck driver was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.