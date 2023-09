MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An 8-year-old died Friday after being hit by a piece of farm equipment in Martin Township, deputies say.

It happened around 5:50 p.m., in the area of 9th Street and 122nd Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said when they arrived, the child had been fatally injured.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.