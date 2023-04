LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say at least one person has died after a freight train struck an SUV near Pullman.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday on 108th Avenue west of 56th Street in Lee Township.

At least one person was killed in the SUV, according to ACSO.

It’s unknown if the crossing was marked with arm gates or flashing lights.

The crash remains under investigation.