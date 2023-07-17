OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say five people were injured in a crash near Hamilton Sunday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of 140th Avenue and 47th Street in Overisel Township, north of Hamilton.

A Ford Explorer was heading eastbound on 140th when it went through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a southbound Ford Edge that had the right of way, according to an ACSO news release.

Three passengers in the Edge had injuries that were not life-threatening and were released. One passenger was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries, the release said.

The at-fault driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.