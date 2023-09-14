CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say three people, including an infant, were injured in a head-on crash near Fennville.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said around 6 a.m. Thursday it received a report of a crash at the intersection of 56th Street and 116th Avenue in Clyde Township.

Investigators said the at-fault driver fell asleep, drifted into oncoming traffic and struck a car head-on.

The at-fault driver and an infant passenger were taken to the hospital. The infant had serious injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.