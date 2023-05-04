CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman was killed in a crash in Allegan County’s Casco Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said around 3 p.m. Wednesday, it received reports of a two-car crash on 109th Avenue and 66th Street in Casco Township, northeast of South Haven.

Investigators said a northbound vehicle on 66th Street did not stop at the intersection and struck the driver’s side of a westbound vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the westbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested and taken to the Allegan County Jail. His name and charges are not being released until he has been arraigned in court, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.