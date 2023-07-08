HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man died and another person was taken to the hospital by air after a head-on crash Saturday in Heath Township, deputies say.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on M-40 near 127th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevrolet Cruise heading south tried to pass another southbound car by using a northbound lane, deputies said. At the same time, a pickup truck was heading north, and the Chevrolet Cruise crashed head-on into the pickup truck, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver of the Chevrolet Cruise, a man, died on scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital to be treated, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said.

No names were released Saturday evening.

The Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.