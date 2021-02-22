Watch: Court hearing in 1989 Allegan County murder case

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who already admitted to murdering a woman in Virginia decades ago is expected in court in Allegan County today after being charged with murdering his adopted daughter.

Dennis Lee Bowman, 71, is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing.

Bowman was arraigned in August on felony charges of open murder, felony murder, first-degree child abuse and mutilation of a dead body in the death of his daughter Aundria.

Aundria was 14 when she vanished from the family’s Fillmore Township home, northwest of Hamilton, on March 11, 1989.

In November 2019, Bowman was arrested for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle in Norfolk, Virginia.

In February 2020, Aundria’s remains were found in a shallow grave at Bowman’s property in Monterey Township, east of Hamilton. Her biological mother told News 8 that Bowman told authorities where the body was.

Murder charges for Aundria’s death were filed against him in May 2020.

In June 2020, he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of Doyle and received two life sentences, plus 20 years for burglary.

He was then extradited back to Michigan to be charged with Aundria’s murder.