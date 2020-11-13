Demand tripled, Allegan Co. charity rolls out quarantine kits

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Community Action of Allegan County is working to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 as the need for support more than tripled during the pandemic.

The organization is now offering “Q-Care Kits” to help people get through quarantine and support those considered high risk as cases continue to surge beyond the peak figures set in the spring.

“We want everyone to stay home, stay healthy, stay safe,” Brenda Molendyk, chief financial and operating officer for CAAC, told News 8. “We don’t want to put anyone at risk and as an agency, that really is something that we are striving to do in all of the programs that we have.”

The kits include two weeks’ worth of food, household and hygiene supplies. They are an expansion of the programs the agency has always offered.

“The need is so much greater than it was prior to COVID and people’s resources are limited,” Molendyk explained. “Especially if you’ve been laid off, if you’re on reduced hours, if you have to stay home because you’re now caring for your children and you’re no longer able to work — that’s something we’ve seen a tremendous increase in.”

Prior to the pandemic, 220 families were supported monthly. Molendyk said that need has now ballooned to roughly 700 families per month.

“It really does show the need for food in the community,” she added.

Families that are below 200% of the federal poverty level can qualify for a contactless delivery. More information can be found on the agency’s Facebook page.