VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage was first reported around 1:55 a.m. It covers the area around Lake Allegan.

Consumers Energy crews are working to restore power to over a thousand customers Saturday morning. (Map courtesy of Consumers Energy)

The cause of the outage is unknown.

As of 5 a.m., Consumers Energy estimates that power will be restored around 9 a.m., according to the outage map.

News 8 is working to get more information.