Crews start rebuilding US-131/M-179 interchange

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction began Monday on the redesign of the US-131/M-179 interchange south of Wayland.

The project is expected to be done in November 2022, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The current on- and off-ramps to M-179 from US-131 were laid out in 1959. The northbound ramp has a single lane to turn onto M-179. The southbound off-ramp directs traffic onto 12th Street, at which point cars must turn onto M-179.

The redesign will turn it into a single-point urban interchange like the one at US-131 and 44th Street in Wyoming, which has dedicated right- and left-turn ramps onto the surface street, plus dedicated on-ramps from each direction. The goal is to move more traffic through more easily and safely.

The project will cost about $26 million. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians, more commonly known as the Gun Lake Tribe, is paying for most of it because the interchange is the off-ramp to its casino.

“Rebuilding and improving this interchange is vital for this growing area and it helps meet the vision the Gun Lake Tribe has for their casino, their customers and their stakeholders,” MDOT Grand Region Engineer Erick Kind said in a Monday statement. “The generosity from the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan is unprecedented and gives us a great opportunity to rebuild this bridge and interchange for all of Michigan.”