PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews spent three hours Thursday evening cleaning up animal waste and remnants that had spilled onto a Plainwell road.

Around 7:10 p.m., crews with the Plainwell Department of Public Safety were sent to Starr Road near 11th Street after receiving a report about a hazardous material spill.

When officers arrived, they learned that a semi-tractor was heading westbound on Starr Road carrying animal waste and remnants. The semi had come to a hard stop in front of Plainwell High School and a large amount of the material spilled onto the roadway.

The spill spread over an area covering about 325 feet by 25 feet, the department of public safety said.

Crews worked until about 10 p.m. cleaning the roadway before it was reopened to traffic.

The department of public safety said the driver was cited for having an unsecured load.