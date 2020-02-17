Crews rescue two ice fishermen out of lake

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say two ice fishermen were rescued from a lake in Allegan County Sunday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 4:25 p.m. on Lower Scott Lake in Lee Township.

They say two brothers, ages 60 and 62, were in the water. A third man tried to rescue the two victims in a small boat.

A rescue dive team was able to get one man to shore after he was on top of the ice. They then threw a rescue line to rescue the second man who was on thin ice at the time. They instructed the man to flatten out and roll toward the shore until they could pull him safely.

Deputies say the men were in the water for about 20-30 minutes. Both men showed signs of hypothermia and had small cuts from the ice but did not want to be transported to the hospital.

They say the men have 30 years of ice fishing experience but didn’t have safety gear with them.

Several agencies assisted with the rescue.

Authorities want to remind people that no ice is safe. If you do decide to go out onto a frozen lake or pond, you are asked to take safety precautions. They say you should tell someone where you are going and when you return. You should also bring a flotation device, ice picks and a whistle.

Recommended ice fishing safety items. (Courtesy)

They also say it is not safe to walk on ice that is less than 4”.