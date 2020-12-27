Crews: No injuries in Allegan Co. house fire

Crews fight a fire at an Allegan County home on Dec. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Allegan County home was extensively damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called around 8:45 a.m. to 60th Street and 104th Avenue in Casco Township, north of South Haven.

Crews say a neighbor reported the fire. The rear of the home was completely consumed by flames when crews arrive and the blaze spread throughout the two-story building, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported, crews say.

Crews fight a fire at an Allegan County home on Dec. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.