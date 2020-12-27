Crews: No injuries in Allegan Co. house fire

Crews fight a fire at an Allegan County home on Dec. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the  South Haven Area Emergency Services)

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an Allegan County home was extensively damaged in a fire Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called around 8:45 a.m. to 60th Street and 104th Avenue in Casco Township, north of South Haven.

Crews say a neighbor reported the fire. The rear of the home was completely consumed by flames when crews arrive and the blaze spread throughout the two-story building, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

No one was in the home at the time of the blaze. No injuries were reported, crews say.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

