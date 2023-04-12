CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews were called to battle a wildfire near Fennville Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said.

The fire broke out near 113th Avenue in the Allegan State Game Area near Ely Lake Campground in Clyde Township. Between 200 and 250 acres were affected.

Firefighters on scene said the fire was about 60% contained.

Six homes were evacuated out of precaution but no injuries were reported.

News 8 saw several tanker trucks on the scene and crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Fire crews from Clyde Township, Fennville Area, Ganges Township and Lee Township are on scene.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.