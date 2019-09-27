Crews battle fire at farm near Hopkins; barn destroyed

A Sept. 27, 2019 photo shows the fire at Schaendorf Dairy Farm in Monterey Township, northwest of Hopkins.

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn at a farm near Hopkins.

A worker at Schaendorf Dairy Farm told News 8 that the fire started around 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Dispatchers say firefighters from Salem Township and Wayland were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. They arrived to find a barn burning at the farm, located near 28th Street and 130th Avenue in Monterey Township, about 4 miles northwest of Hopkins.

A Sept. 27, 2019 photo shows firefighters battling the fire at Schaendorf Dairy Farm in Monterey Township, northwest of Hopkins.

News 8 learned the owner of the farm was on vacation when the fire started.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the fire, but the barn is a total loss.