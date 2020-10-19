Corn maze pays tribute to health care workers

FENNVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s something that takes place every year. The family at Crane Orchards U-Pick and Corn Maze in Fennville showcases a design in their corn maze. However, the owner says the one this year means something much deeper.

“Even though the corn is gone in a few weeks, that picture of 1,000 feet up of a 20-foot map of something will stay forever,” said Rob Crane, the co-owner of Crane Orchards.

The picture Crane is referring to is a design carved out in the maze that says, “We love health care workers.”

“Things changed for all of us in February,” said Crane.

The idea came out of quarantine.

“We spearheaded our idea for this year’s design was at the dinner table. We were able to make that decision as a family,” said Crane.

Crane says he thinks this message to our health care workers resonates with everyone.

“It’s very important with so much division that this is a common denominator for all of us as unity and the health care workers, they’re going to continue being an example of that,” said Crane.

As far as how this design came to life? Well, that stays within the circle.

“Well that’s kind of, we kind of keep that a family secret,” said Crane. “This isn’t just a fall event or a thing that happened to us in 2020, this is the world we’re in and we need to always appreciate the world around us.”