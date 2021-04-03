Construction beginning on I-196 in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning, construction will be getting underway on southbound I-196 in Allegan County.

The project will span from around 140th Avenue just north of Blue Star Highway Exit 41, all the way to 130th Avenue in the Saugatuck/Douglas area.

Officials say both directions of traffic on I-196 will be separated by a barrier wall and the ramps at the I-196/Blue Star Highway interchange will also be closed.

The goals of the project include rebuilding and resurfacing that stretch of highway, making bridge improvements, and replacing the Saugatuck rest area with a new facility.

The Saugatuck rest facility will be closed until May 2022.