GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A casino employee tasked with unclogging “cash out machines’’ at Gun Lake Casino admitted to stealing more than $84,500 over the span of 14 months, federal court records show.

Jordan Lewis Cook admitted to the thefts in a written plea agreement with the government. His plea was accepted Friday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ray Kent in Grand Rapids.

The charge, theft from an Indian Tribal Organization, is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing has been set for January.

The thefts happened between September 2021 and November 2022 at the popular Allegan County casino operated by the Gun Lake Tribe.

According to the plea agreement, Cook admitted that part of his job was to help clear out jams in the cash-out machines located in and around the casino floor. Cook used a key card to open the machines, took out the cassettes that hold currency in various denominations and then was tasked with removing the crinkled or misfed currency, court records show. He then placed the previously jammed currency back into the cassettes before closing the machine door.

While clearing out the jams, “he would also steal cash from the machine,’’ according to the ‘factual basis of guilt’ contained in the plea agreement.

Cook admitted to stealing various denominations on at least 32 separate occasions. His total take was $84,564, court records indicate.

“Defendant also admits that he converted these funds to his own use,’’ court records show.

Cook was indicted on the federal theft charge in March.