Charges filed after phone found in Dollar General bathroom

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man faces six criminal counts after allegedly using a cellphone to record people in the bathroom of a Dollar General in Wayland.

Timothy Keckler, 27, is accused of two counts of aggravated child sexually abusive activity; a count of capturing and distributing an image of an unclothed person; and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two of which are punishable by 20 years to life in prison and one of which carries a sentence of between four and 10 years.

The Wayland Police Department says a 10-year-old spotted the camera in the bathroom of the Dollar General on W. Superior Street in June of last year. Investigators learned the phone belonged to Keckler, who worked at the store.

Police say they found between 250 and 300 child porn images on the cellphone.

They do not believe Keckler assaulted anyone.

Authorities say he turned himself in Jan. 17.