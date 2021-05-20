Challengers to Saugatuck dune development win appeal at top court

Allegan County

by: The Associated Press

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (AP) — A plan to turn a former church camp into luxury homes in a sand dune area near Lake Michigan can be challenged by some neighbors.

That’s the opinion of the Michigan Supreme Court.

After objections arose, the developer sold some land to create a buffer between the project and critics. But the Supreme Court says the maneuver doesn’t kill the challenge.

The dispute centers on 130 acres in Saugatuck. A developer, Dune Ridge, proposed to build 20 luxury homes.

The property has sand dunes that are classified as “critical,” a designation that requires state permits.

The developer obtained permits, but some nearby property owners objected.

