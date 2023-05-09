ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Community Foundation has launched its annual cereal drive for May.

It’s part of the Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative, which aims to help local families fill the gap of school breakfast and lunch programs during the summer. Allegan County Community Foundation communications and development coordinator Amanda Chappell told News 8 that the goal is to collect some 10,000 boxes of cereal to distribute to participating pantry members.

Through the end of May, there are dozens of drop site locations across Allegan County, many of them local businesses and churches. You can find the full list on the foundation’s website.

Organizers will take any type of cereal, regardless of brand or type, but the Allegan County Community Foundation says monetary donations make the biggest difference for the program.

“(Monetary donations) give us the ability to bulk purchase and stretch those dollars so we can make more of an impact,” Chappell said.

Online donations can be made online.