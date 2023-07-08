A map provided by the city of Allegan shows the boundaries of the Downtown Allegan Social District, which opened Dec. 9, 2020.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — This is the first year for En El Rio, a celebration of Hispanic culture in downtown Allegan.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, there will be live music from DJ Angel Gee and La Furia del Ritmo, food trucks including Marissa’s Tamales and Dolce Mini Cakes and dancing at the riverfront stage in Allegan. The event is free and open to everyone.

It was all started by a community group called Allegan, Speak Up! The organization works to show off the different cultures and communities in Allegan and make it more inclusive and open. The group said En El Rio was a great way for people to experience Hispanic culture in their own community.

“The importance of this event would be to bring recognition to the Hispanic community,” Elvin Quinones-Walker, one of the co-founders of Allegan, Speak Up!, said. “There’s tons of us here, but just driving around Allegan, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that. So we just kind of want to get the ball rolling with some Hispanic recognition. So what better way to do that than a family-friendly fun event, dancing.”

Allegan, Speak Up! has other events planned for the future, including its second annual Pride Festival happening Aug. 4 and 5.