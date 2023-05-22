LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Head to Fairview Park south of Holland Monday afternoon with your children for a chance at getting up close and personal with frogs.

The Outdoor Discovery Center and Laketown Township are hosting a frog-catching event at the park. Those in attendance will get guidance from a naturalist who will then teach everyone about the amphibians, insects and other aquatic life at the park. Kids will be able to catch frogs and take samples from nearby water sources as well.

The age range for the program is 4 to 12 years old. Parents and guardians will be allowed to stick around and help.

The class will go from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Park. Registration is required and you can do so by clicking here.