OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 76-year-old man was hospitalized after crashing into a creek near the village of Otsego Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. on 21st Street south of 102nd Avenue in Otsego Township.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound driver lost control on the curve and his car left the road. It rolled over into the creek, where it became submerged.

Two deputies and two Otsego firefighters went into the water and pulled out the driver, a 76-year-old South Haven man. He was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Deputies were still investigating the crash.