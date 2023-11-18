LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman died Saturday after a crash in Leighton Township, according to the Michigan State Police.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Patterson Road and 140th Avenue, troopers said. Troopers originally said the crash took place in Thornapple Township but later corrected the location to Leighton Township.

A 19-year-old man driving an Audi was heading west on 140th Avenue when he stopped at the intersection’s stop sign, then proceeded through it, according to MSP.

Troopers said he failed to yield the right of way to a Jeep, which was heading south on Patterson Road. They said the Jeep’s driver, a 31-year-old woman, couldn’t avoid the Audi, and the two vehicles crashed.

A passenger in the Audi was critically injured, according to MSP. The 21-year-old Caledonia woman was taken to the hospital, where she died of her injuries, troopers said. Her name was not released Saturday.

Troopers said alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.

Around 12:15 p.m., MSP said the intersection was closed. Drivers were advised to seek an alternate route.

The crash remains under investigation.