An undated courtesy photo of K-9 Knox with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A local law enforcement K9 has received body armor from a national nonprofit organization.

The bullet- and stab-proof vest was donated to Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Knox, partnered with Deputy Michael Murphy.

The armor came from Vested Interest in K-9s, a charity that works to outfit police dogs around the country with armor. The organization says that since being created in 2009, it has distributed more than 5,200 vests in all 50 states, including several to departments in West Michigan.

A donation of $985 to Vested Interest pays for one vest. Robert Willens LLC of New York sponsored K-9 Knox’s vest, according to ACSO.

The sheriff’s office will receive the body armor within eight to 10 weeks.