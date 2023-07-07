LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — As orange cone season continues in West Michigan, small businesses near construction projects are asking people to remember them.

Guardian Brewing Company on Blue Star Highway near I-196 has been cut off from the nearby city of Saugatuck, owner and head brewer Kim Collins explained. The eastbound and westbound ramps onto I-196 are closed, along with the bridge going over the freeway.

The brewery posted in the ‘Saugatuck/Douglas Informed’ Facebook page in June asking for help.

“Guardian Brewing needs the community’s help this summer!” the post reads, explaining the closure. “…Please don’t forget about the businesses off Exit 41.”

“(The Facebook post) was a pretty big game changer, at least for folks that visit in the summertime and live locally, just to remind them that we’re all still over here,” she said. “It’s not just Guardian, it’s Guardian and everyone on Blue Star Highway and Laketown Township.”

She explained that the detours don’t take too long and Google Maps can guide people through them.

“But we’re missing that drive-by traffic as you’re coming from the north,” she said. “Getting off on that exit to go toward town, we have an exit sign there but you can’t turn. So it really takes a dedicated person to be like, ‘OK, so I’m going to take the whole detour just to just to get there.'”

Collins explained Guardian Brewing is missing the “happenstance customers.”

On the other side of the bridge sits New Standard, which isn’t cut off from Saugatuck but is dealing with the I-196 ramp closures. The marijuana dispensary hasn’t seen a big impact, Tracy Powers, the senior director of retail-west for New Standard, said.

“When we first learned about the project … we were definitely initially concerned that it would impact foot traffic to our store,” Powers said. “But we’ve actually been pleasantly surprised that that has not seemed to be the case.”

She said the store has been sending updates on the construction projects to its customers through social media and its loyalty program. Powers said the dispensary has also been encouraging customers to use its free delivery service.

“This is not our first time dealing with construction,” she said. “Our store opened in summer of ’21 and that was when the highways themselves were closed, going in southbound I-196 was closed. … We got through it then and we’ll get through it this time, too.”

The construction is scheduled to end on Aug. 31, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation’s website.

For other businesses dealing with nearby construction projects, Powers recommended keeping up communication about what’s happening. Collins said to “take a deep breath” and check with someone else before posting.

“I know a lot of times we can be frustrated and I don’t really think that gets us a whole lot of anywhere,” she said. “(But) be genuine and truthful. … Ask for what you need, I think that gets us a lot of places.”

She said the community can support Guardian Brewery by stopping by, seeking out its products at retailers or by telling someone about it. This summer, it will be hosting events like Flamingo Bingo nights and ‘Beer School.’

Collins said she’s thankful for the support from the community. She said in the four years Guardian Brewing Company has been open, it has dealt with either a construction project or the pandemic every summer.

“We still wouldn’t be open — from the day that we opened through the pandemic to now — if it wasn’t for them. So thank you for your continued support. We look forward to making great things for you for many, many years,” she said.